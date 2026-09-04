WMO says El Nino to persist through Feb 2027: What it means for India

El Nino is one of the three phases of El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) – a climate phenomenon characterised by changes in sea temperatures along the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, accompanied by fluctuations in the atmosphere overhead.

While El Nino is known to have a warming effect on the planet, its opposite phase, called La Nina, usually results in a cooling effect. ENSO also has a neutral phase.

El Nino conditions typically lead to less rainfall in India. That is why it did not come as a surprise when the IMD, on August 31, confirmed that the overall rainfall in India during the month was deficient due to prevailing El Nino conditions.

The rainfall deficit over the whole of India in August stood at 16 per cent, according to the IMD.

It also said the month was the hottest August that India experienced since 1901, and one reason for this was El Nino.

For September, the IMD has forecast rainfall to be below 91 per cent of the long period average (LPA).

LPA refers to the rainfall recorded over a particular region for a given period, such as a month or a season, averaged over a long period, typically 30 to 50 years.

For September, the LPA is about 167.9 mm based on data between 1971 and 2020.

While the IMD has yet to make a post-monsoon seasonal forecast, an intensifying El Nino means higher temperatures during the winter season, which could exacerbate the situation as India is already witnessing warmer winters.