Why no action against BJP leaders: Sanjay Raut after Senthilbalaji arrest

MUMBAI: In a reaction to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) raid and subsequent custody of DMK Minister Senthil Balaji, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut questioned on Wednesday who no action was taken on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ministers despite several complaints made by the Opposition parties.

Raut said that his party keeps sending complaints against BJP leaders with evidence to the central agencies but he is yet to hear a word from them.

"We keep sending complaints against their (BJP) people, with evidence. When will the probe against them start?" he questioned. Citing his own example he said, "I have sent complaints against three ministers of Maharashtra to the ED on money laundering. I have not even received a reply from them.

Why are there no raids against them?" Raut further added that the central government uses the agencies against all opposition leaders who are vocal against them. Along with himself, he also cited Nationalist Congress Party's Nawab Malik, Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain and several opposition leaders as examples.

"Whoever is opposing them (BJP) will be raided, be it Nawab Malik, Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain, Anil Deshmukh...or even myself. This is not new," Raut added.

Several opposition leaders reacted to the ED's treatment of Senthil Balaji, who broke down while being taken into custody for questioning in connection to an alleged money laundering case in the wee hours of Wednesday. The ED took the DMK leader for questioning, after raiding his premises on Tuesday.

When the ED brought Balaji to Omandurar government hospital in Chennai for medical examination amid tight security, high drama was witnessed outside the hospital. Balaji could be seen crying in pain while lying in a car as his supporters gathered there to protest against the ED action.