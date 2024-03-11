"Whenever I talked about women empowerment, Congress insulted me": PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Launching a fresh attack at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that whenever he talked about women empowerment, the grand old party insulted him adding that Modi's schemes are the result of on-ground experiences.

Addressing the gathering PM Modi said that he was the first Prime Minister who spoke from the ramparts of the Red Fort about issues of women's empowerment like toilets for women, sanitary pads, unhealthy smoky kitchens, piped water to save the women's daily inconvenience, Jan Dhan account for every woman, against derogatory language for women and need to educate sons about the proper behaviour towards Nari Shakti.

"Modi's sensitivities and Modi's schemes have emerged from the experiences rooted in everyday life. Whenever I have spoken about the empowerment of women, parties like Congress made fun of me and insulted me," PM Modi said.

He further said that that is why, these schemes bring ease of life for the mothers and daughters of the country. "Whenever I have spoken about the empowerment of women, parties like Congress made fun of me and insulted me. Modi's schemes are the result of on-ground experiences."

The Prime Minister talked about schemes that are being brought to address the issues pertaining to Nari Shakti at every stage of their lives. In order to stop foeticide Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Rs 6000 for the nutrition of the expecting mothers, Sukanya Samriddhi for ensuring resources during the education period, Mudra Yojana for helping them to get a gainful foothold in the entrepreneur arena, maternity leave expansion, free medical treatment, affordable medicines and enhancing ownership by registering PM Awas houses in the names of women, have brought change in the old mindset.

He also acknowledged that the transformative influence of drone technology in agriculture is being steered by women of the nation. Recalling his interaction with a Drone Didi, the Prime Minister elaborated on the sense of empowerment through income, skill and recognition of the Drone Didi.



"I have full faith that Nari Shakti will lead the technology revolution in the country" the Prime Minister added, mentioning strides by women in all fields. The Prime Minister elaborated on the expansion of drone technology in areas such as transporting milk and vegetable products to the market, medicine delivery etc opening new avenues for Drone Didis.

"The expansion of self-help groups in India over the past decade has been remarkable. These groups have rewritten the narrative of women empowerment in the country," he stated. Acknowledging the pivotal role played by women in self-help groups, the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude, saying, "I extend my heartfelt greetings to every sister in the self-help groups today. Their hard work has elevated these groups to become leaders in nation-building."

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the impressive growth of women's participation in self-help groups, noting, "Today, the number of women in self-help groups has surpassed 10 crore." Highlighting the government's efforts to support self-help groups, Prime Minister Modi stated, "Over the past ten years, our government has not only expanded self-help groups but also facilitated the opening of bank accounts for 98 per cent of these groups."

The assistance to such groups has been increased to 20 lakh rupees and more than 8 lakh crore rupees have been deposited to the accounts of such groups. The Prime Minister said that due to the push for modern infrastructure, the income of these Self Help Groups has increased threefold. The Prime Minister asked the Self Help Groups to come forward in the implementation of PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana. He said wherever members of Self Help Group take initiative, they will be given priority in the scheme.

The Namo Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi initiatives are integral to the Prime Minister's vision of fostering economic empowerment and financial autonomy among women, especially in rural areas. In order to further this vision, Prime Minister felicitated Lakhpati Didis, who have achieved success with the support of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission and are supporting and motivating other Self-Help Group members for their upliftment.

