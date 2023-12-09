When policy is given utmost priority, one can see it's outcomes: Modi at InFinity Forum

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his virtual addresses in the second edition of InFinity Forum said that the growth story of India has shown to the world what outcomes are achieved when the policy is given the utmost priority.

"Today, the growth story of India has shown to the world what outcomes are achieved when policy is given the utmost priority, when good governance is strongly ensured, and the country and countrymen form the base of the economic policy," the Prime Minister said in his address on Saturday.

PM Modi said that India's economy has progressed at the rate of 7.7 per cent in just six months of this Fiscal Year. On India leading the Global South, the Prime Minister said, "The Australian PM, earlier in March, said that India is in a strong position to give leadership to the Global South."

PM Modi said that the World Economic Forum has acknowledged that red-tapism has decreased in India creating a better environment for investment. "A few weeks ago World Economic Forum said that red-tapism has decreased in India and there is a better environment for investment. Today, the whole world is looking at India with hopes and expectations," he said.

Praising his government for the reforms undertaken in the last decade, the Prime Minister said, "Today the whole world has expectations from India and this has not happened just like that. The reason behind this is its strengthening economy and the transformative reforms being undertaken for the last 10 years."

On India tackling the problem of climate change, PM Modi said, "One of the biggest challenges facing the world today is climate change. We are conscious that India, being one of the largest economies in the world, does not underestimate these concerns." On the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) in Gujarat, the Prime Minister said, "The churning of 21st century economic policies in GIFT City will make Gujarat proud...India is one of the fastest-growing FinTech markets in the world today. India's strength in FinTech is aligned with the vision of GIFT IFSC, making it an emerging hub of FinTech."

Congratulating Gujarat on the traditional dance Garba being included in the intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO, PM Modi said, "Recently, Gujarat's traditional dance Garba has been included in the intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO. This is a huge achievement in itself. Gujarat's success is the country's success."

InFinity Forum is the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA)'s flagship financial technology event on policy, business, and technology. The event aims to explore and advance the biggest ideas in Finance and Technology, and to develop those ideas into global solutions and opportunities. (ANI)