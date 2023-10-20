When Meerut stretch of RRTS gets completed...I will be there at your service: PM Modi

GHAZIABAD: In remarks signalling his confidence of BJP and its allies winning the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that when the Meerut section of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Corridor is completed in over an year, he will be there in service of people.

The Prime Minister, who inaugurated the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor at Sahibabad RapidX Station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, said his government has a track record of inaugurating the projects whose foundation stone it has laid.

PM Modi also flagged off the Namo Bharat RapidX train connecting Sahibabad to Duhai Depot, marking the launch of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in India.

He also dedicated to the nation, two stretches of the east-west corridor of Bengaluru Metro. The 17-km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, inaugurated by PM Modi, will connect Sahibabad to 'Duhai Depot' with stations at Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai on the way. The foundation stone for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor was laid by PM Modi on March 8, 2019.

"The project whose foundation stone we lay, we also inaugurate it...When the section pertaining to Meerut is completed after about one, one-and-a-half years, I will be there in your service," PM Modi said addressing the gathering. "It is a historic day for the country. Today India's first Rapid Rail Service 'Namo Bharat Train' has been dedicated to the nation," he added.

PM Modi shared his experience of travelling in the Namo Bharat earlier today and expressed delight at the transformation of Railways in the country. He noted that the new service is being inaugurated during Navratri. He said women make up the entire support staff and the locomotive pilots of the newly inaugurated Namo Bharat Train.

"Namo Bharat is a symbol of the strengthening women's power in the country. Namo Bharat Train is defining the new journey of New India and its new resolutions", the Prime Minister said. He reiterated his belief that India's development is linked to the development of the states. "India of the 21st century is writing its own saga of progress and development in every sector", the Prime Minister said.

He mentioned the recent success of Chandrayaan 3 and of G20 Summit. He mentioned India bagging more than a hundred medals at the Asian Games, the launch and expansion of 5G in India, and the record number of digital transactions taking place. Referring to India's rise in the manufacturing sector, the Prime Minister spoke about the eagerness of multinational companies to set up manufacturing units for mobile phones, TVs, laptops and computers. He also touched upon defence manufacturing including fighter jets and aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. "The Namo Bharat train is also Made in India," he said.

RRTS is a new rail-based, semi-high-speed, high-frequency commuter transit system. With a design speed of 180 Kmph, RRTS is designed to provide high-speed trains for intercity commuting every 15 minutes, which can go up to a frequency of every five minutes as per requirement.