West Bengal: Goods train derails at new Maynaguri station, no disruption in railway lines

KOLKATA: Five wagons of an empty goods train derailed at New Maynaguri station in the Alipurduar Division of West Bengal during the early hours on Tuesday.

As per information provided by CPRO, Northeast Frontier Railway zone, train services have not been significantly affected, as operations have been successfully diverted through alternate routes.

Senior officials, including the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Alipurduar, have arrived at the scene to oversee the situation. Restoration work is currently underway at the station, which has five operational lines, ensuring that train movement will be restored shortly.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to minimize any disruptions in the rail routes. Station Superintendent Mukesh Kumar said, "As far as the information available, a goods train derailed, it happened around 6:20 am today.

There have been no casualties. Restoration work is underway". Alipurduar Division DRM Amarjit Gautam sasd, "This morning, around 5 wagons of an empty goods train derailed near New Maynaguri station.

We are trying to restore traffic. The cause of this (accident) is yet to be ascertained. The team is checking it...We are investigating."