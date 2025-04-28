Weaponising water gives new twist to India-Pak hostilities: War veteran

CHENNAI: In the aftermath of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 tourists, making it the deadliest such incident in India in over two decades, the nation finds itself at a diplomatic and strategic crossroads.

The attack, which occurred in the southern district of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir, sparked outrage across the country. Grieving families and citizens alike demanded swift justice.

But instead of a conventional military strike, India took an unexpected path. Soon after the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to New Delhi. A cabinet committee was swiftly convened to shape India’s response.

In a move that surprised many, India announced the severance of diplomatic ties with Pakistan and declared that the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 would be held in abeyance with immediate effect.

“This is the first time India has weaponised a natural resource to teach an adversary a lesson,” said Retired Major General M Indrabalan, former GOC of the Dakshin Bharat Area and a Kargil war veteran.

“It is a significant moment. Despite all the enmity over the years, India has always honoured its word. But now, by holding the treaty in abeyance, we are signalling that even water can be used as a strategic lever.”

According to Major General Indrabalan, this marks a dramatic escalation, albeit one rooted in restraint rather than aggression.

“In matters of foreign policy, governments rarely act along predictable lines. The ability to subdue the enemy without firing a single bullet — that is the acme of warfare,” he told DT Next.

“Military force is not always the first option. What India has done by expelling Pakistani officials and suspending the Indus Waters Treaty is highly significant. These are steps we didn’t take even during the wars of 1965, 1971, or Kargil. That alone shows how far relations have deteriorated.”

The Major General pointed out that Jammu and Kashmir has long suffered under the current terms of the treaty. Calls for a review were made by the J&K government as far back as 2016, and in 2003, the J&K Assembly even sought complete abrogation. But such a move, he said, would ironically hurt J&K the most in the absence of proper infrastructure.

“The Indus Waters Treaty was signed in 1960 after prolonged negotiations, with the World Bank as broker and backing from nations like the US and UK,” Major General Indrabalan said.

“India, despite being the upper riparian state, has strictly adhered to the agreement, allowing 85% of the water to flow into Pakistan while utilising only 15%.”

He elaborated that while India has full control over the eastern rivers — Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej — the western rivers, Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab, were allocated to Pakistan.

“India cannot even construct these rivers without Pakistan’s prior concurrence,” he said. “Now, by placing the treaty in abeyance, we’re making it clear that provocations have consequences.”

The move, unsurprisingly, triggered alarm in Islamabad. On Thursday, Pakistan warned that “any attempt to disrupt water flow under the Indus Waters Treaty would be considered an act of war” and vowed to respond with “full force across the complete spectrum of national power.”

He also pointed out that the regions of Sindh and Punjab in Pakistan would be the worst affected by any water diversion.

“This is just a warning, but for them to feel the pinch, India would have to construct diversion infrastructure — like full-fledged dams — which could take five to ten years.”

Addressing fears of possible escalation, the Major General reminded that India’s military doctrine has always been one of restraint.

“India is not a first-strike nation. We are peace-loving, but if provoked, we respond decisively. In 1971, 1999, Pakistan initiated the conflicts. Our approach has always been that of defensive offence — not reactionary, but premeditated and measured.”

With more than 90% of tourism bookings for Jammu and Kashmir reportedly cancelled in the wake of the attack, questions have also arisen over how soon normalcy can return to the Valley.

“Injury — whether to a body or a nation — takes time to heal. But healing does come,” said Indrabalan, who has served in Kashmir during his time in uniform.

“This act of terror will have an impact — it must, or we won’t learn anything. But India has survived centuries of invasions and still stands tall. This fear, too, will pass.”