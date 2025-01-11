We will go solo in Mumbai, Nagpur municipal elections: Sanjay Raut

MUMBAI: Amid the increasing tensions in the INDIA bloc, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday announced that his party will go solo in the upcoming municipal corporation in Mumbai and Nagpur.

He said that he has discussed the same with Nagpur party chief Pramod Manmode.

"We will fight Mumbai and Nagpur Municipal Corporation on our own, whatever happens will happen. We have to see for ourselves. We will fight Nagpur on our own. Uddhav Thackeray has given us a signal. I just now discussed it with our city Shiv Sena chief Pramod Manmode," Raut told reporters.

The senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said that the decision comes with the view of strengthening the party at the local level. He said that workers don't get a chance to contest in general and assembly elections.

"In the alliance, the workers do not get a chance to fight in the Lok Sabha and the Legislative Assembly. This is affecting the party, in fact, the growth of the party. We should fight in the Municipal Corporation, Zilla Parishad and Nagar Panchayat on our own and strengthen our party," Raut said.

This comes after Raut called upon the Congress party to take responsibility for saving the INDIA bloc, an alliance formed to contest the 2024 general elections. He expressed disappointment that not a single meeting of the INDIA alliance has been held since the elections, and it's up to the Congress party to convene one.

"It is true that the INDIA alliance was formed for the Lok Sabha elections and after the elections not a single meeting of the INDIA alliance was held. Congress party was responsible for calling this meeting," Raut added.

The alliance is currently facing challenges as the Congress and AAP in Delhi are at loggerheads ahead of the assembly elections, scheduled to be held on February 5.

Earlier, Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja admitted that the INDIA bloc "stands divided" after the Lok Sabha elections. Raja emphasised on left parties' objective to unite secular and democratic parties to put a "strong" fight against the BJP.