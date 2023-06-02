“We will defeat BJP government in 2024”: Sanjay Raut

MUMBAI: Amid efforts to galvanise rival political forces against the BJP government at the Centre with an eye on next year’s Lok Sabha elections, MP Sanjay Raut on Friday supported Rahul Gandhi’s remark on Opposition unity and said in 2024, “we will defeat the current (BJP) government”.

“I agree with what Rahul Gandhi said. The entire Opposition is united and in 2024, we will defeat the current (BJP) government at the Centre,” Raut said.

“This is our belief and self-confidence. We will hold each other’s hand and move forward,” he said.

Putting forth his point of view on a range of issues during a conversation at the National Press Club in Washington DC, Rahul said his party was in touch with fellow Opposition forces.

Responding to ANI’s question on Opposition unity, Rahul said his party was holding regular dialogue with all the Opposition parties, adding that “quite a lot of good work is happening” in that regard.

“The opposition is pretty well united, and it’s getting more and more united. We are having conversations with all the Opposition (parties). I think quite a lot of good work is happening there. It’s a complicated discussion because there are spaces where we are competing with the Opposition. So a bit of give and take is required. But I am confident that it (a grand Opposition alliance against the BJP at the Centre) will happen,” Rahul said.