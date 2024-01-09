We have no differences over seat sharing: Sanjay after INDIA bloc meeting

NEW DELHI: After the meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders concluded, Shiv Sena (UBT faction) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that there are no differences over seat sharing in Maharashtra, adding that a detailed discussion also happened on the inclusion of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in the alliance. The meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders was held at the residence of Congress leader Mukul Wasnik.

Addressing reporters in the national capital, Sanjay Raut said, "All of the members of Maha Vikas Aghadi came out of the meeting with a smile. Maha Vikas Aghadi members--Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP--sat down to discuss seat-sharing. I want to assure everyone that we will fight elections together. We have no differences about seat sharing. We discussed in detail about the Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and all have agreed to include them in the MVA and INDIA bloc."

Coming out of the meeting, NCP-Sharad Pawar faction leader Dr Jitendra Awhad also said that there is no difference among the parties and discussions were also held on a positive note. "There was a discussion on all the seats and everything is positive. The meeting was more successful than was expected.

There are no differences among us," Awhad said. Earlier, regarding seat sharing within the INDIA bloc, JD-U MLA Gopal Mandal on Monday said that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar traveled across the country and created the alliance; he should be the next Prime Minister.

"The next Prime Minister should be Nitish Kumar. He traveled across the country and created the INDIA bloc. No one is capable of becoming the PM other than Nitish Kumar. Kharge? I don't even know his name. No one knows him; everyone knows who Nitish Kumar is," the JD(U) MLA said. As the countdown to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls has begun, the INDIA bloc has begun its seat-sharing talks in earnest.

India's political landscape is undergoing a significant transition as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections draw near. INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) consortium is gearing up to challenge the established National Democratic Alliance.