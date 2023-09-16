We are against both Congress and BJP: BRS MLC K Kavitha

HYDERABAD: Refuting the claims made by Congress that BJP and BRS have a secret alliance, Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha on Friday said that her party is against both Congress and BJP adding that the grand old party should clear its political confusion over its equation with the INDIA bloc members.

Speaking to ANI, K Kavitha said, "BRS from day one has been clear. We are against both Congress and the BJP. That is why we are not a part of any of the alliance. But what is the stand of Congress?"

"Congress fights with AAP or CPI (M) in one State and forms an alliance with them at another moment. You criticize them, but then you are an alliance partner of INDIA. So you have multiple opinions about these parties and your selective criticism of these parties, kindly give this nation clarity on issues like what is this political confusion that the Congress Party has and if you are confused yourself what do you expect from the people?" she added.

Earlier last month, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have formed an alliance, asserting that their silence toward each other is indicative of a secret agreement between them.

"BJP says that Congress has done nothing in the past 53 years, they ask us to show the report card. In Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh, they asked this question what we (Congress) have done in 53 years? I don't know whether they will ask this question in Telangana as KCR and BJP have become friends. This is an internal friendship, they can not speak aloud about this," he said.

K Kavitha further questioned the silence of the Congress over the issue of the passage of the Woman reservation bill in the Parliament.

"I always gave credit to Sonia Gandhi (for the women's reservation bill). She passed it in the Rajya Sabha but it was 26 years back. What happened after that? Why are you (Congress) silent? After that ten years, they were in power. Why they did not push for it and get it passed in Lok Sabha? After that ten years PM Modi is in power," she said.

"Why did you not care to question the PM on this? Very recently Sonia Gandhi wrote to PM for the special session of the parliament. There she talked about nine issues but she did not mention the women's reservation bill. My question is you're not consistent when in govt or in opposition," BRS MLC added.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday demanding that the Government of India should provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Parliament. He urged PM Modi to pass the women's reservation bill in the special session of Parliament beginning September 18.