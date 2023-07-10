WB Guv to meet Shah today, panchayat poll violence likely to figure in meeting

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose is scheduled to meet Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday evening, two days after panchayat polls in the state that saw violence.

He is likely to discuss the panchayat poll violence and present a report based on his ground visits.

Several incidents of violence were reported during the panchayat polls in Bengal on Saturday.



Repolling is taking place in 697 booths across five districts of the state.

The State Election Commission on Sunday said that police have confirmed 10 deaths in poll-related violence.

There were reports of booth capturing, damage to ballot boxes, and assault of presiding officers from several districts such as Murshidabad, Cooch Behar, Malda, South 24 Parganas, North Dinajpur, and Nadia.

Votes will be counted on July 11.