WATCH | Mumbai: Woman cop saves commuter from being dragged under local train; video goes viral

MUMBAI: A police constable saved the life of a woman commuter who was being dragged by a local train at a railway station in the eastern suburbs here, police said on Saturday.

A CCTV footage of the incident, which occurred at Chunabhatti railway station on Thursday afternoon, has surfaced on social media, an official said.

According to the police, the woman was alighting from a moving train when her dress got caught in the zipper of another commuter's bag.

The official said as the train picked up speed, the woman lost her balance and was dragged along the platform, even as she tried to free herself…