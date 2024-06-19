VP Dhankhar calls for united effort to eradicate sickle cell disease by 2047

Begin typing your search...

Speaking at a programme in Dindori, Madhya Pradesh on 'World Sickle Cell Day,' Dhankhar emphasized that the eradication of sickle cell disease would be a landmark achievement for a developed India by 2047.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

DINDORI: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday called for a united effort to eradicate sickle cell disease by 2047, in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national programme launched earlier from Shahdol in 2023.

Speaking at a programme in Dindori, Madhya Pradesh on 'World Sickle Cell Day,' Dhankhar emphasized that the eradication of sickle cell disease would be a landmark achievement for a developed India by 2047.

He praised Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for making bold governance decisions and highlighted India's economic rise from being smaller than London and Paris in 1989 to surpassing Brazil, Canada, England, and France.

