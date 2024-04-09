'Voting will not have impact on examination eligibility for NEET candidates'

CHENNAI: In a response to several messages being circulated on social media claiming that individuals who vote in the General Elections to the Lok Sabha and have their fingers inked will be prohibited from entering examination halls of the examinations conducted by NTA, the testing agency said that the above messages are completely baseless and NTA has not issued any such instruction or guideline.

"A notice from NTA said that students are requested not to pay heed to such rumors and exercise their voting right. Voting will not affect their eligibility to take examinations. The candidates are advised to focus on their studies and prepare for the forthcoming examinations," the notice said.