Voter turnout of 13.83 pc recorded in MP's six LS seats in first two hours

BHOPAL: Voting for the six Lok Sabha constituencies of Madhya Pradesh was underway on Friday and a 13.83 per cent turnout has been recorded in the first two hours, said the Election Commission.

State BJP president V.D. Sharma, who is contesting his second Lok Sabha election from Khajuraho, cast his vote at a polling booth. He also inquired about the polling situation in his constituency.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla cast his vote in Rewa. Sitting BJP MP Janardan Mishra is contesting his third election from Rewa and is facing a tough contest from Congress' Neelam Mishra, wife of Congress MLA, Abhay Mishra.

Learning from the first phase of low voting, Madhya Pradesh Chief Election Commissioner (CEO), Anupam Rajan has directed district administration to ensure that a maximum number of people turn up at polling booths.

Voting in the other four Lok Sabha seats -- Tikamgarh, Satna, Hoshangabad and Damoh was peacefully underway.