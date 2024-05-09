Vocalist Som Datt Battu receives Padma Shri award

NEW DELHI: Classical vocalist Som Datt Battu on Thursday was honoured with the Padma Shri award by the Government of India. Som Datt Battu received the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The ceremony took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

Recently, he was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award. "Shimla-based vocalist Som Datt Battu was awarded Padam Shri for his exceptional contribution for promoting classical music," as per a press release from the Chief Minister's office. "It was a matter of great pride for the state that Battu is conferred with the highest civilian award on the eve of Republic Day," Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said. Apart from him, Jordan Lepcha was also conferred with Padma Shri for his contribution in the field of Art.

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Shri to Jordan Lepcha in the field of Art, during the Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrpati Bhawan in Delhi pic.twitter.com/lABhZNDtMi — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2024

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.



The Awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities like art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.