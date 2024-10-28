Vlogger couple found dead in Kerala's Parassala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A vlogger couple, who had hundreds of followers on YouTube, were found dead at their house in Parassala in this district, police said on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Selvaraj (45), a mason by profession, and his wife Priya (37), natives of Cheruvarakonam here.

According to police, the couple were found dead on Sunday by their son, who is working as a trainee in an institution in Ernakulam district. He reached home and found his mother lying on the bed and his father hanging in the same room, they said.

Police had earlier suspected that both persons had died of suicide, but the postmortem report mentioned strangulation marks on the neck of the woman.

"We cannot confirm now whether the woman was murdered. Doctors found strangulation marks on her body during the postmortem. But we can confirm the exact cause of the death only after the chemical examination results come," a police officer said.

He said the woman was considered to have died first.

"Her body had signs of decay when we reached her home on Sunday. But there was no such issue in terms of the man's body. It is suspected that the man had died hours after the death of his wife," the officer said.

The couple also reportedly posted a video on their YouTube channel, which was said to have over 18,000 followers, hours before the death.