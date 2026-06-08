Eight workers killed in Vizag Steel Plant as molten iron spills; PM, CM condole deaths

VISAKHAPATNAM: At least eight workers of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Vizag Steel Plant) were killed and six others injured here on Monday after molten iron spilt on them, officials said.
"Eight workers were killed, and six others were injured, some of them grievously," an official told PTI.
Reacting to the mishap, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sadness and also extended ex gratia to the kin of the deceased and injured workers.
"Saddened by the mishap at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest," PM Modi said in a post on X.
An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister National Relief Fund) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased, he said, adding that the injured would be given Rs 50,000.
Likewise, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the steel plant accident left him deeply shocked.
"I am distressed to learn that several workers have lost their lives in this accident. I have spoken to the concerned officials and directed them to undertake relief measures in coordination with all government departments," said Naidu in a post on X.
Visakhapatnam district collector M Abhishikth Kishore said the accident occurred at 4.15 pm on Monday.
Visakhapatnam district collector M Abhishikth Kishore said the accident occurred at 4.15 pm on Monday.
According to the police, molten iron spilt while being moved in a bucket by a crane.
Police said the molten iron was extremely hot at about 1,600 degrees Celsius.