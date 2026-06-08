Eight workers killed in Vizag Steel Plant as molten iron spills; PM, CM condole deaths

"Saddened by the mishap at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest," PM Modi said in a post on X.

An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister National Relief Fund) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased, he said, adding that the injured would be given Rs 50,000.

Likewise, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the steel plant accident left him deeply shocked.