Visiting delegates hail record turnout in polls: EC

NEW DELHI: Admiring record voter participation, a group comprising 32 delegates from 16 countries and the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA), who witnessed voting in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, described the Assembly elections as 'a true festival of democracy', an Election Commission of India (ECI) official said on Sunday.
The delegates also praised the meticulous planning and seamless execution of polls by ECI during their visit organised as part of ECI's International Election Visitors' Programme (IEVP) 2026.
"The international delegates began their two-day visit (April 22-23) to Tamil Nadu and West Bengal by visiting the dispatch and distribution centres, where they observed the systematic movement of polling parties along with election materials through well-planned logistics and established standard operating procedures," the statement said.
The delegates also interacted with Archana Patnaik, the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, as well as senior district election officials of Darjeeling district in West Bengal's Siliguri.
In Tamil Nadu, delegates praised the provision of assured minimum facilities and the well-organised, colour-coded polling booths in Chennai.
Tshering Samdrup, a delegate from Bhutan, who visited a polling station in Chennai, said, "The most important thing I have learned is the minimum assured facilities that ECI and District Election Officer are facilitating their voters... most specifically the help desk and colour-coding."
The seamless conduct of polling and high voter turnout drew appreciation from the visiting teams.
They expressed gratitude to the ECI for the opportunity to witness the scale and grandeur of election management and commended its commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and excellence.
In West Bengal, the delegates appreciated the availability of health check-up services at polling stations, along with recent initiatives by the ECI, such as the mobile deposit facility, aimed at voter comfort and enhanced voting experience.
Ruth Khatievi Kulundu from Kenya, who visited a polling station in Siliguri, said, "I am amazed by the mobile holder pocket, where voters are not allowed to go into the polling station with their mobile phones, but you deposit them in pockets and then you can take, for the privacy of voting. Another thing that I really liked is the resting place for the elderly and Persons with Disabilities, it is quite commendable."