Visiting delegates hail record turnout in polls: EC

In Tamil Nadu, delegates praised the provision of assured minimum facilities and the well-organised, colour-coded polling booths in Chennai.

Tshering Samdrup, a delegate from Bhutan, who visited a polling station in Chennai, said, "The most important thing I have learned is the minimum assured facilities that ECI and District Election Officer are facilitating their voters... most specifically the help desk and colour-coding."



The seamless conduct of polling and high voter turnout drew appreciation from the visiting teams.



They expressed gratitude to the ECI for the opportunity to witness the scale and grandeur of election management and commended its commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and excellence.

In West Bengal, the delegates appreciated the availability of health check-up services at polling stations, along with recent initiatives by the ECI, such as the mobile deposit facility, aimed at voter comfort and enhanced voting experience.



Ruth Khatievi Kulundu from Kenya, who visited a polling station in Siliguri, said, "I am amazed by the mobile holder pocket, where voters are not allowed to go into the polling station with their mobile phones, but you deposit them in pockets and then you can take, for the privacy of voting. Another thing that I really liked is the resting place for the elderly and Persons with Disabilities, it is quite commendable."