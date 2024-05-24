VIP darshan cancelled on weekends at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam till June 30

CHENNAI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has announced that due to the large number of devotees in the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, the VIP darshan will be cancelled on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until June 30.

It is to be noted that no recommendation letters will be accepted, stated the trust.

According to Daily thanthi report, every day thousands of people come to the well-known Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh for darshan.

Visitors come from all over the country and foreign countries to this temple.

The number of devotees is higher during holidays, special days, and festivals.