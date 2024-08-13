Begin typing your search...

Vinay Mohan Kwatra takes charge as India's ambassador to US

Kwatra is the former Foreign Secretary and succeeds Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

ByIANSIANS|13 Aug 2024 3:27 AM GMT
Vinay Mohan Kwatra (Credit: NDTV X handle)

WASHINGTON: Vinay Mohan Kwatra took charge on Monday as Indian ambassador to the US.

"Privileged to assume charge as the Ambassador of India to the United States of America. Team @IndianEmbassyUS will continue to work intensely to strengthen this crucial partnership," he wrote in a post on X.

In his last posting here, Kwatra was the Minister of Commerce in the Indian Embassy.

