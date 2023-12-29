Begin typing your search...

Victory of diplomatic efforts, says BJP

“This news has made it clear that the entire world recognises the strength of India’s foreign policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” the BJP general secretary said.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 Dec 2023 11:13 PM GMT
Victory of diplomatic efforts, says BJP
X

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh

NEW DELHI: BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said the relief for the former Navy personnel was a “victory of the diplomatic efforts” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This news has made it clear that the entire world recognises the strength of India’s foreign policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” the BJP general secretary said.

NationBJP general secretary Tarun Chughformer Navy personnelPrime Minister Narendra Modidiplomatic effortsleadershipBJP general secretary
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X