Vice President Dhankhar on two-day visit to Kerala from Jul 6

NEW DELHI: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will travel to Kerala on July 6 and 7, his office said on Thursday.

On the first day of his visit, Dhankhar will address the 12th convocation of the Indian Institute Space, Science and Technology (IIST) and present medal of excellence to meritorious students.

On Sunday, the vice president is scheduled to visit Kollam and Ashtamudi backwaters, the vice president's secretariat said in a statement.