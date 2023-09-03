VHP slams Udhayanidhi Stalin over Sanatana Dharma remarks

NEW DELHI: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday slammed Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks against the Sanatana Dharma, saying the consequences of such threats can be serious.

Udhayanidhi, who is Tamil Nadu's Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs and son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, while addressing a meeting of Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Forum on Saturday said that "Sanatana Dharma has to be eradicated just like mosquitoes, malaria, dengue and corona."

“I am surprised by both the language and the spirit of the statement of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's son and State Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. The kind of threats he is issuing, he did not even consider his own strength. The consequences of such threats can also be serious," said VHP Working President Alok Kumar.

"Sanatan Dharma also faced challenges from Muslims, missionaries and the British, yet it won. The rule of the Mughals and the British also disappeared. Remember that the one who talks about destroying Sanatan himself gets destroyed."

Kumar also asked whether Udhayanidhi’s statement was the statement of his government.

"If so, then we will tell the Central Government that Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution gives every person the right to practice his religion. It is the duty of the government to protect it.

"Not just protest, abolishing Sanatan means that the government there has deviated from the path of law by not following its constitutional responsibilities. In such a situation, the Centre will have to think about what options it has," he said.