Veer Savarkar International Airport to have ILS, RLS soon

PORT BLAIR: The Veer Savarkar International Airport here will soon have advanced Instrument Landing System (ILS) and Runway Lighting System (RLS) which will enable aircraft operations during night and bad weather, an official said.

Speaking to the PTI, Airport Director, Devender Yadav said the Doppler Very High-Frequency Omni Range (DVOR) is already in operation since January 19.

DVOR is a short or medium-range radio navigation system which helps an aircraft to establish flight position, direction and destination using VHF signals.

"For implementation of Instrumental Landing System (ILS), the installation, calibration and procedure design work of glide path and Distance Measuring Equipment (DME) has already been completed and it will be operational soon", the airport director said.

ILS is a standard International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) precision landing aid that is used to provide accurate azimuth and descent guidance signals for guidance to aircraft for landing on the runway under normal or adverse weather conditions.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) in close coordination with the Navy is planning to complete the ILS system by February 15.

Indian Navy has planned to complete RLS installation for night landing of aircraft by March end.

Once the installation is done and the approval of AAI and the Indian Navy by April-May, the Veer Savarkar International Airport will be well equipped to operate flight services during night and in all weather conditions.

"This will help in more flight operations with competitive airfare and more tourist inflow in this beautiful island", said the airport director.

He said that this will minimise flight diversions due to rough weather conditions.

Air Navigation services throughout the oceanic region of the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea are provided by the Airports Authority of India.

The Communication, Navigation and Surveillance (CNS) installations at Andaman and Nicobar Islands, particularly at the Capital city of Port Blair play an important role in extending these services to aircraft particularly flying between the Far East and the Middle East.