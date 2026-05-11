VB-G RAM G Act to come into force from July 1, MGNREGA to be repealed: Govt

It assured that the transition from MGNREGA to the new framework would be seamless and without disruption to workers.

"Ongoing works under MGNREGA as on June 30 shall be saved and carried over to the new framework seamlessly," the notification said, adding that existing e-KYC verified MGNREGA job cards will remain valid until the new "gramin rozgar guarantee cards" are issued.

Workers will not be denied employment due to pending e-KYC, and registration for those without job cards will continue at the gram panchayat level, it said.