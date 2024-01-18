Begin typing your search...

Uttarakhand: Dumper crashes into ditch near Sonprayag

An SDRF team reached the spot after receiving word of the incident and a rescue operation was launched, officials informed.

ByANIANI|18 Jan 2024 4:35 AM GMT
Uttarakhand: Dumper crashes into ditch near Sonprayag
X

Dumper crashes into ditch near Sonprayag in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

RUDRAPRAYAG: A dumper crashed into a ditch near Sonprayag in Uttarakhand on Thursday, officials said.

An SDRF team reached the spot after receiving word of the incident and a rescue operation was launched, officials informed.

However, there was no word on injuries or fatalities at the time of filing this report.


Further details are awaited.

NationalSonprayagUttarakhandUttarakhand accidentUttarakhand ditchesSDRFrescue operations
ANI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X