Uttarakhand: Dumper crashes into ditch near Sonprayag
An SDRF team reached the spot after receiving word of the incident and a rescue operation was launched, officials informed.
RUDRAPRAYAG: A dumper crashed into a ditch near Sonprayag in Uttarakhand on Thursday, officials said.
However, there was no word on injuries or fatalities at the time of filing this report.
Further details are awaited.
