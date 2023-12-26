Begin typing your search...

Uttar Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out in scrap market near Lucknow

Fire tenders were present at the spot to douse the flames.

ByANIANI|26 Dec 2023 2:54 AM GMT
Uttar Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out in scrap market near Lucknow
X

Visual from the spot. (ANI)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

LUCKNOW: A massive fire broke out in a scrap market near Lucknow's Keshav Nagar area in the early hours of Tuesday, fire officials said.

Fire tenders were present at the spot to douse the flames.

No casualties have been reported, as per latest information available.

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. Further details are awaited.

Uttar PradeshUttar Pradesh fireUttar Pradesh fire accidentLucknow's Keshav Nagar areaLucknowKeshav NagarFire tenders
ANI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X