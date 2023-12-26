Begin typing your search...
Uttar Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out in scrap market near Lucknow
Fire tenders were present at the spot to douse the flames.
LUCKNOW: A massive fire broke out in a scrap market near Lucknow's Keshav Nagar area in the early hours of Tuesday, fire officials said.
A massive fire broke out in a scrap market near Lucknow's Keshav Nagar area. Fire tenders were present at the spot. Further details awaited.#UttarPradesh #FireAccident #Accident #ScrapMarket #Market #Lucknow pic.twitter.com/01ObGmMAtq— DT Next (@dt_next) December 26, 2023
No casualties have been reported, as per latest information available.
The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. Further details are awaited.
