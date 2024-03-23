Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at dry fruit company in Ghaziabad; no casualties reported

GHAZIABAD: A fire broke out at a dry fruit company situated in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Saturday. No loss of life has been reported.

Fire Station Tronica City received information about the fire incident and sent five engines on the spot.

After 2 hours of efforts, the fire was extinguished and cooled down.

However, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained at the time of filing this report.

More details on the matter are awaited. Further investigation is underway.