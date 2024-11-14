Begin typing your search...

    UPPSC postpones RO, ARO exams; to hold PCS preliminary exam on old pattern

    The UPPSC has decided to postpone the RO and ARO exams and hold PCS pre-exam on old pattern, an official announced here outside the UPPSC office.

    Representative Image

    PRAYAGRAJ: Accepting demands of the aspirants, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Thursday postponed Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) exams and announced to hold Provincial Civil Services (PCS) preliminary exam on the old pattern.

    The Commission also announced to form a committee on RO and ARO exams.

    A number of aspirants are protesting outside the UPPSC office to press their demand for holding the exams in one shift.

    The Commission had declared the dates of December 7 and 8 for the PCS preliminary exam, while December 22 and 23 have been declared for the RO and ARO preliminary exam.

