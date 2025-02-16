UP woman claims in-laws injected HIV-infected syringe over dowry demands, probe on

SAHARANPUR: A woman here has alleged that her in-laws administered an HIV-infected syringe to her after their dowry demands were not met, police said on Sunday.

The allegation made by the woman's parents are under investigation, officials said.

The woman's father told police that his daughter, Sonal, was married to Abhishek, from Haridwar in Uttarakhand on February 15, 2023, Station House Officer Rojant Tyagi said.

He alleged that he had given cash, jewellery, and a car as dowry beyond the means, but her in-laws were dissatisfied and demanded a bigger car and an additional of Rs 25 lakh, the officer said citing the complaint.

When the demand was not met, the groom's family allegedly harassed the woman mentally and physically before throwing her out of the house, the SHO added.

After her health deteriorated, Sonal’s parents admitted her to a hospital, where it was found that she was HIV positive, Tyagi said.

Her parents alleged that she was given random medicines and was also administered an HIV-infected injection, which put her life in danger, the officer said.

A case has been registered against four people, including her husband and brother-in-law, under section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC, and under provision of Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act and the Dowry Prohibition Act, Tyagi added.

He said the case was registered on February 11 following an order from the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court on February 10.

On being asked when the alleged injection was administered, he said that these were allegations and the facts would be established during the investigation.