UP: Three killed, five injured after SUV rams tractor-trolley on Ganga expressway

The accident took place late Tuesday night under the Salon police station area when the speeding Scorpio, travelling from Delhi to Jaunpur, hit a tractor-trolley that was crossing the road, they said.

The impact severely damaged the SUV and trapped several occupants inside. Locals and rescue personnel pulled out the injured and rushed them to hospital.

The deceased were identified as Saroj Singh (55), Samriddhi (7) and Sangeeta Singh (22), all residents of Bhilampur village in Jaunpur district, police said.