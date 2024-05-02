UP: Noida Police arrests man for posting Yogi Adityanath's deep fake video

NOIDA: The Noida Police has arrested an individual accused of uploading an Artificial Intelligence generated deep fake video of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from his 'X' handle.

Officials from the Cyber Crime Police Station of Noida said that the AI-generated video of the Chief Minister went viral after it was uploaded from 'X' handle ID 'Shyam Gupta RPSU' on May 1, in which anti-national elements were being strengthened by spreading misleading facts.

After compiling the notification by the Noida Unit of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, a case was registered under section 468, 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 of the Information Technology Act at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Noida, police said.

The accused has been identified as Shyam Gupta, a resident of Barola in Noida's Gautam Buddha Nagar, police said adding that the Cyber Crime Police Station, Noida will take further legal action.

This came close on the heels of a 'doctored' video of Amit Shah in which the Union Home Minster was purportedly heard saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party stands against the reservations in the country.

Earlier on April 30, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police issued summons to 16 individuals across seven to eight states in connection with the circulation of Shah's fake video.