UP man attempts to kiss snake for social media reel, lands in ICU

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly under the influence of intoxicants, attempted to kiss a snake for a social media reel.

Jitendra Kumar, a marginal farmer, was bitten on the tongue and is battling for his life, according to NDTV.

The incident took place on June 13 at Haibatpur village in Amroha district. Panic erupted in the village when the snake emerged from a wall. Kumar caught the snake and was bitten on the tongue while attempting the stunt.

His condition worsened rapidly after the bite. He was rushed to a local hospital and later shifted to a private facility in Moradabad.

Kumar remains critical in the ICU.