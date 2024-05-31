UP: Fire breaks out at Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College in Meerut

MEERUT: A massive fire broke out at Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College in Meerut on Friday, officials said.

The incident took place on Friday morning.

Upon receiving the information, six fire tenders and personnel rushed to the spot.

According to Chief Fire Officer Santosh Kumar, no casualties have been reported.

"The incident took place this morning. 6 fire tenders and personnel rushed to the spot and the fire was completely doused. No casualties have been reported," CFO Kumar said.

Earlier, a fire broke out in a garbage dump on Mathura Road in Aligarh city of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night, district authorities said.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to put out the blaze.

"A fire has broken out in a garbage dump. Three fire brigades reached the spot to bring the blaze under control," City Magistrate Om Prakash said.