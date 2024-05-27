UP: Fire breaks out at hospital in Baghpat, no casualties reported

BAGHPAT: A fire broke out at Astha Hospital in the Baraut area of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, said officials.

Chief Fire Officer Amarendra Pratap Singh stated that upon receiving the information, four fire tenders promptly arrived at the scene and swiftly extinguished the flames.

"Fire broke out at the Astha Hospital and fire tenders were rushed to the spot. A total of 4 fire tenders were at the spot and the fire is under control. The fire is doused too," Singh said.

Singh further said that no casualties were reported in the fire incident.

"There were 12 patients inside and all of them were evacuated safely. There are no casualties. The cause of the fire is unknown as of now," Singh said.

Pratap Singh added that the initial investigation says that the cause of the fire is due to a motor short circuit but at present it is not clear so the investigation is going on to know the cause of the fire.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, in a separate incident, as many as seven newborn babies died at New Born Baby Care Hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar due to a fire incident that occurred on Saturday night.

Police said that the license on which the hospital was operating was no longer valid and there was no emergency exit in the Hospital premises.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Surendra Chaudhary said that the hospital had permission for up to five beds but they installed more than 10 beds.

Police investigation further revealed that some of the doctors in the hospital were not qualified to treat a newborn child in need of Neo-Natal Incentive care, as they are BAMS degree holders only.