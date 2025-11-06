UP: Couple crushed to death by tractor-trolley in Shahjahanpur

SHAHJAHANPUR: A couple sleeping outside their house was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley while their 10-year-old granddaughter sustained serious injuries, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place late Wednesday night on the Puwayan-Nigohi road when the driver of the tractor-trolley carrying bricks allegedly lost control near Sunara Bujurg village and ran over the sleeping couple, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said.

The deceased were identified as Ramshankar (48) and his wife Tarawati (45).

Their granddaughter, Vandana, who was sleeping beside them, was critically injured and admitted to the Government Medical College for treatment, the SP added.

Following the accident, villagers blocked the road demanding the arrest of the driver, who fled the scene. The blockade was lifted after police assurance.

The tractor-trolley has been seized and efforts are on to trace the absconding driver, officials added.