UP Congress to get 1 cr signatures in support of caste census

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Congress will launch a campaign to get one crore signatures in favour of the demand for caste census.

The move is being considered an attempt to make inroads into the backward classes vote bank ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The party proposes to intensify the campaign at the grassroots level in the coming months with the slogan “Jiski Jitni Sankhya Bhari, Utni Uski Hissedari” (Participation in accordance with the population).

UPCC president Ajay Rai has stressed on the need of equality in society and said this would lead to development of all sections.

He said the party would work out a programme to take Rahul Gandhi’s message of ‘right in accordance with population’ to the backward classes, at the grassroots level.