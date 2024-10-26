UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur's Gorakhnath Temple

GORAKHPUR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur. CM Yogi Adityanath interacted with the women and listened to their grievances.

During the 'Janta Darshan', people presented a range of issues before the Uttar Pradesh CM as he listened patiently and forwarded their letters to the concerned authorities and issued necessary directions for speedy and satisfactory disposal of their issues while at the same time assuring the people that no injustice would be done to anyone.

Soon after becoming the Chief Minister in 2017, Yogi Adityanath started the Janta Darshan with the primary aim of resolving the complaints and grievances of the people as soon as possible.

In a post on X, Yogi Adityanath Office wrote, "Dedicated to public service is the resolution and public welfare is the aim. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today heard the problems of people from different districts in 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the concerned officials to provide quick and effective solutions to public problems on a priority basis."

On October 21, during an event organised on Police Commemoration Day at Reserve Police Lines in Lucknow, UP CM said instilling the fear of law among criminals is one of the priorities of his government.

"Strengthening the law and order in the state and instilling a fear of law among the criminals is the priority of our government. Given this, the state government has taken several important steps to increase the morale and efficiency of the Uttar Pradesh Police and provide better resources to the police force," he said.

The Chief Minister said that his government has a policy of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals.

"Action has been taken against 77,811 criminals and 923 criminals were arrested under the Gangster Act. Property worth approximately Rs 4,057 crore earned through illegal activities by the mafia, criminals and their gang members were seized and freed from illegal possession," he said.

The Chief Minister also paid homage to the personnel from the Uttar Pradesh Police who lost their lives in the line of duty.