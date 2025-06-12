Union ministers, India Inc express shock on Air India plane crash

NEW DELHI: Union ministers and India Inc on Thursday expressed shock at the crash of the London-bound Air India flight and extended heartfelt condolences to the family members of passengers on the ill-fated flight.

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Many people are feared killed.

"Distressed on hearing about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. My prayers for all families and friends of those on board the flight," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a post on social media platform X.

Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, too, expressed grief at the tragic accident.

"Extremely shocked and saddened by the news of the flight crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families," said Scindia, also former Civil Aviation Minister.

Minister for Road, Transport, and Highways Nitin Gadkari said his thoughts and prayers are with everyone on board and their families.

"Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Disaster response forces are working tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of all affected," he wrote on X.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, said the news of the horrific plane crash in Ahmedabad has shocked the heart and filled the mind with grief.

"In this hour of grief, the entire country stands with the bereaved families," he said.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones.

"We stand firmly with those grieving and pray for the quick recovery of those injured. Om Shanti," Goyal said on X.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said, "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragedy of Air India Flight 171. Our hearts go out to the families who have suffered an unimaginable loss. We are working closely with all authorities and extending full support to the families on the ground."

In a social media post, India's largest airline Indigo said it was deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident near the Ahmedabad airport.

"Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, and their families. We stand united in spirit with Air India in this very difficult time," it said.

SpiceJet, in a post said, it was deeply saddened by the tragic accident.

"Our heartfelt prayers are with the passengers, crew members, and their families. We stand in solidarity with Air India during this difficult time," it said.

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said he was deeply troubled by the horrific plane crash near Ahmedabad.

"My prayers for all the passengers and their families," he wrote on X.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Labour and Employment, said the news of the plane crash was shocking.

"The pain of the families who have lost their loved ones is unbearable to even imagine. May God give peace to the departed souls and give strength to the family members in this hour of grief," he said.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said he was deeply saddened by the tragic flight crash.