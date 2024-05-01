Union Minister Anurag Thakur offers prayers at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya

AYODHYA: Union Minister Anurag Thakur offered prayers at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Assistant priest Pradeep Das welcomed Anurag Thakur at the Ram Temple and conducted prayers rituals.

Speaking to reporters the Union Minister slammed Rahul Gandhi for his comments on the President not being invited to the Ram Janambhoomi Mandir.

Thakur said, "After waiting for 500 years, the construction of Ram Temple was done in Ayodhya. People across the world came to attend the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple. I am fortunate enough to take the blessings of Lord Ram here in Ayodhya."

"I also want to request the people who are doing politics on this issue. When Droupadi Murmu became the President of the country, the opposition did not like it...Congress has been doing the work of spreading lies during the elections. When it was made clear that the invitation (to attend Pran Pratishtha) was sent to the present and previous Presidents, the lies of Rahul Gandhi were exposed in front of the country," he further said.

On being asked about Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's candidature from Amethi and Raebareli, Thakur said, "This is the situation of the confused and corrupt party.

Due to corruption, they sometimes change their clothes, sometimes they change themselves from UPA and become INDI alliance, sometimes they switch from one candidate to another. This is a state of confusion for the party..." The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the Vedic rituals, led by a group of priests.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, will also attend the ceremony.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional 'Nagara' style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

Meanwhile, lakhs of devotees kept thronging Ayodhya after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla. Many are visiting the Hanumangarhi Temple every day and their footfall has been increasing rapidly.



