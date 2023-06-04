Begin typing your search...

Under-construction bridge in Bihar’s Bhagalpur collapses

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 Jun 2023 2:52 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-04 14:55:02.0  )
Visual from the under-construction bridge collapsing in Bhagalpur, Bihar. (ANI)

CHENNAI: A bridge under construction in Bhagalpur, Bihar, collapsed on Sunday.

No casualties have been reported so far. No construction work was going on at the site as it was a Sunday and very few workers were present.

The visuals caught on camera showed two parts of the Aguwani Sultanganj Ganga bridge collapsing.

A similar incident of bridge collapse happened last year as well.

A portion of a bridge that was built across the Burhi Gandak River in Sahebpur Kamal of Bihar's Begusarai district collapsed and fell into the river, but no casualty was reported.

As per the information, the 206-meter-long bridge had developed cracks. The front part of the bridge between pillar no 2 and 3 collapsed.

Further details are awaited

