"Unbelievable and unacceptable": Nirmala Sitharaman slams Kejriwal's 'silence' on assault against Swati Maliwa

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Nirmala Sithraman on Friday targeted the Delhi Chief Minister for remaining silent on Aam Admi Party MP Swati Maliwal's allegation that she was assaulted by his aide.

"The fact that Swati Maliwal did not register a complaint in Police for three to four days (after the incident) means that there was pressure on her from high- level. There is reason to believe that there was enough pressure on her and probably continues on her," Sitharaman said addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters.

﻿She said that since May 13 Kejriwal had not spoken about the attack on his party MP Maliwal.

"Since May 13, the Delhi Chief Minister has not spoken a word on the assault against their party MP Swati Maliwal. It is unbelievable and unacceptable. A CM who is often seeking advocating for the rights of the women has not spoken a single word," Sitharaman said.

"It is totally unbelievable and unacceptable... Our entire party and personally are deeply saddened and concerned about the whole incident," she said.

Maliwal on Friday recorded her statement at the Tis Hazari Court in Delhi under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Under Section 164, a magistrate can record a person's statement or confession during a police investigation before the trial.

Delhi Police lodged an FIR in which Maliwal accused Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant of Kejrwial of slapping her and hitting her.

The BJP leader also sought an apology from Kerjriwal over the issue.

Sitharaman added: "CM has no confidence to issue a statement on the issue. He should come forward and tender an apology. And on the next day, Sanjay Singh, an AAP Rajya Sabha member, said we would take action. Where is the action?"

Holding CM Kejriwal responsible for the incident, Sitharaman said, "...The women in Delhi are asking: Can this CM (Arvind Kejriwal) even provide security to the women in the city? Arvind Kejriwal is responsible for this incident..."

An FIR was registered on Thursday after Maliwal filed a complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar for being assaulted at the Chief Minister's House. Kumar has been named in the FIR.

According to the police FIR, Maliwal in her complaint said that she was slapped, hit on the stomach, attacked and kicked by Bibhav Kumar at the Chief Minister's residence.

The FIR has been registered under sections 354, 506, 509, and 323 of the IPC, among other sections, for offences including assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, criminal intimidation, word gesture or acts of intent to insult and assault.

The Delhi Police has written to the company that has installed CCTVs at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's place to take footage of the incident in which party MP Swati Maliwal was allegedly assaulted at the Chief Minister's house.

All CCTV footage related to the incident will be scrutinized by the police, sources added. There are eight CCTV cameras installed outside Kejriwal's house.

Around 10 police teams are investigating the entire matter, out of which four teams are trying to find out the accused, Kejriwal's personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar's location. As per available information, Bibhav Kumar is in Punjab. Police teams from the North District and other teams have started investigating the case.

Meanwhile NCW Chief Rekha Sharma today said that the commission has asked for an Action taken report from the Deli Police on the case.

"We have asked for an Action Taken Report from the Police. FIR charges have been framed. A medical examination of Swati Maliwal has also been done today. Bibhav has not replied to our notice," the NCW Chief said.

"We took suo moto when we saw this on social media. I was closely watching everything and I requested her to come out and file a complaint. I think she was traumatised because no one could expect that she would be beaten like this at their leader's residence. She is an MP who has always been taking up the issues of women. I told her that I was with her, and you come out and complain. After thinking for a long time, she filed a complaint," she further added.