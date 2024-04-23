Begin typing your search...

UGC: No normalisation of scores from this year

ByAgenciesAgencies|22 April 2024 10:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-22 22:30:26.0  )
UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

NEW DELHI: Normalisation of scores for the Common University Entrance Test-UG and the National Eligibility Test is being done away with from this year, according to UGC Chief Jagadesh Kumar.

“No normalisation of scores will be required this year since both exams will be conducted in a single shift for a subject,” Kumar said.

Normalisation is a process for revising the score of a student in a way that it becomes comparable with the score of another. This becomes necessary when an examination in the same subject is held in multiple sessions, each with a different paper.

