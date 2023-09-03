Begin typing your search...

UGC: Degree certs not to have Aadhaar

The directive by the higher education regulator comes amid reports that state governments are considering printing of Aadhaar numbers on provisional certificates and degrees issued by universities

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Sep 2023 10:23 PM GMT
UGC: Degree certs not to have Aadhaar
Representative image

NEW DELHI: Printing of Aadhaar number of students on degrees and provisional certificates is not allowed, the University Grants Commission has told varsities.

The directive by the higher education regulator comes amid reports that state governments are considering printing of Aadhaar numbers on provisional certificates and degrees issued by universities, for subsequent use in verification of said documents at the time of recruitment or admission.

“As per norms, no entity in possession of Aadhaar number shall make public any database or record containing the same unless the number has been redacted or blacked out through appropriate means,” UGC Secretary Manish Joshi said in a letter to varsities.

NationUGCDegree certsAadhaar numberprovisional certificates
