UG, PG aspirants can seek admission in any discipline irrespective of subject previously studied: UGC

NEW DELHI: UG and PG aspirants will now be able to seek admission in any discipline irrespective of the one studied by him or her in Class 12 or at the undergraduate programme, after qualifying in a national or university-level entrance exam, according to new norms of the University of Grants Commission (UGC).

The UGC on Thursday announced the draft regulations that are being set as the minimum standards of instruction for the grant of undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

According to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar, the new regulations will introduce greater flexibility, remove disciplinary rigidity, bring in inclusivity and multidisciplinary learning opportunities for students.

"Irrespective of the disciplines taken by a student in level 4 or Class-12 schooling, a student is eligible for admission in any discipline of UG programme if the student qualifies the national-level or university-level entrance examination in the discipline of UG programme," the draft norms said.

"Depending upon the academic and physical facilities available in the institutions, the university may admit a certain number of students directly to the second, third or fourth year of an undergraduate programme and second year of a postgraduate degree programme in accordance with the entry and exit provisions given in the National Credit Framework (NCrF)," it added.

The commission has stated that a student can pursue two UG or PG programmes simultaneously with flexibility in terms of change of discipline, institution and mode of learning as given in the UGC's Curriculum and Credit Framework.

"We have also decoupled eligibility for UG and PG admissions from the rigid discipline-specific requirements of school education. Under these regulations, students can choose to study in any programme irrespective of their past disciplinary qualification if they demonstrate their competency by clearing the relevant entrance examination," UGC chief said.

"Additionally, students will now have the option to earn 50 per cent of their credits in their major discipline, while the remaining credits can be allocated to skill development, apprenticeships or multidisciplinary subjects, fostering holistic development. With these reforms, we ensure that Indian higher education evolves to meet global standards while staying rooted in inclusivity and adaptability to diverse learner needs," he added.