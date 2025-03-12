Two special trains to get extra stop at Elamanchili, check details here

CHENNAI: The East Coast Railway has announced an additional stoppage at Elamanchili for the following trains, per a release.

Train No 80549 Visakhapatnam - SMVT Bengaluru Express Special whose journey will commence on March 16 will have an additional stoppage at Elamanchili. The train will arrive at the said station at 4.34 pm and depart at 4:35 pm.

Train No 08550 SMVT Bengaluru - Visakhapatnam Express Special whose journey will commence on March 17 will have an additional stoppage at Elamanchili. The train will arrive at the said station at 10.29 am and depart at 10.30 am.

Additionally, a timing change was announced for the Jolarpettai stoppages. Train No 80549 will halt at Jolarpettai between 9.50 am and 10 am while Train No 08550 will arrive at the station at 6.50 pm and depart from there at 7 pm, the release added.