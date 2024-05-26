Two SAF constables die after consuming alcohol in MP’s Chhindwara

CHHINDWARA: Two personnel of the Madhya Pradesh police’s Special Armed Force (SAF) died after consuming alcohol in Chhindwara district, police said on Sunday.

Constables Daniram Uikey (55) and Premlal Kakodia (50) of the 8th battalion of the SAF consumed beer on Saturday night, Kotwali police station in-charge Umesh Golhani said.

The duo started vomiting and were taken to hospital, where Uikey died immediately, and Kakodia died during treatment on Sunday morning, he said.

While the exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report arrives, a case has been registered, and a probe has been initiated, the official said.