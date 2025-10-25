Two killed, one injured as ambulance falls off culvert in MP

MANDSAUR: Two persons were killed and another was seriously injured after an ambulance fell off a culvert on an expressway in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway between Sedarmata and Bhuvanagar villages under the Sitamau police station limits on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, an official said.

The ambulance was returning to Siliguri in West Bengal after transporting a patient to Ahmedabad and had two drivers and an attendant onboard, Assistant Sub-Inspector Jitendra Singh Sisodia told PTI Video.

He said that since the accident occurred in a deserted area late at night, the injured did not receive timely help at the scene, which was around 50 km from the district headquarters.

The police were alerted in the early hours of the day after some farmers spotted the wreckage and found one of the drivers trapped inside, the official said.

He said the person driving the vehicle dozed off at the wheel, causing it to veer off the culvert.

The injured driver was rushed to the Sitamau Primary Health Centre, from where he was referred to the Mandsaur District Hospital.

The deceased, Sabir (28) and Shibu, were both residents of Siliguri. The post-mortem has been conducted and their families have been informed, police said.